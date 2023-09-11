Innovaqor, Inc. Provides Update And Confirms Development Of New Product

Dunehoo began the interview by asking Peterson to remind his listeners about what InnovaQor does. Peterson provided a brief summary of the healthcare specific software solutions the Company offers, and reminded the audience that these software solutions are fully developed, proven and are marketed by the Company as a SAAS business model.

Dunehoo then asked Peterson to describe the Company's plan to build revenues. Peterson explained that the majority of current revenues were generated from sales of the EHR product in the substance abuse sector and from the provision of IT services. He voiced his belief that the Medical Mime EHR product was better than most of the competition and offered the fasted route to increased, profitable revenues. He further explained that the cost basis could support a multiple of the current number of customers and confirmed the foon adding new customers. He went on to say that other Company products would receive an increased foon marketing and would add value to the new platform the Company was building.

Dunehoo went on to ask Peterson for more information on this new product that had also been mentioned in recent filings and press releases. Peterson stated that this was probably the most exciting thing that InnovaQor was working on and went on to describe Curallo, a new Medical Professionals Communication Platform solely for the healthcare sector. He further explained that Curallo has been in development since April and that a demonstration should be available in the next few weeks. He stated that Curallo would have a number of free and subscription features but would start with a peer to peer communication platform for healthcare professionals and then expand to offer interactive services for live conferences and training, and include recruitment matching for short and longer term needs in the healthcare sector. He finished by confirming that a new website for Curallo had been launched at to invite input from prospective users and to provide updates on the staof the project.

Dunehoo finished the interview by asking Peterson what message he would like the listeners to take away from today's show. Peterson responded by confirming that InnovaQor had a significant foundation to build from and repeated his belief that Curallo could create an opportunity for unlimited growth over the next few years. He ended the interview by confirming the Company's ambition to list on a recognized stock exchange at some time in the future.

To hear Darrell Peterson's entire interview follow the link to the podcast here: