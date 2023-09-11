Partnering to Secure Cloud Environments

The partnership will benefit joint Wiz and Fortcustomers by enabling them to better secure their cloud infrastructure and workloads.

Fortcontinues to expand its Open Ecosystem with this partnership. Wiz CNAPP capabilities help organizations gain visibility into their entire cloud environment, so they can prioritize and manage risk. FortFortiGate VM Next-Generation Firewall virtual appliance and FortiGate CNF cloud-native firewall deliver consistent cloud network security to protect cloud infrastructure and workloads.

“The new integration will add value for our joint enterprise customers and enable them to seamlessly protect cloud workload environments with leading network security from Fortinet, and leading cloud security from Wiz,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet.“Fortcontinues to expand its Open Ecosystem with Wiz to better help enterprises and large organizations secure any application journey on any cloud.”

“Having a world-class partner like Fortas part of WIN testifies to the power of a 'together' approach,” said Raaz Herzberg, VP, Product Strategy at Wiz.“We're also thrilled to be joining the FortOpen Ecosystem. Combining forces allowsto deliver significant value: empowering security teams so they can meet diverse needs quickly, driving more value across the organization and adopting a new cloud operating model.”

The Fortinet-Wiz solution is well-suited for enterprises and commercial customers that are looking for a comprehensive, feature-rich solution. Fortalso offers additional cloud-native solutions that are lightweight and optimized for small and medium-sized businesses that are also integrated with the FortSecurity Fabric .

The Fortinet-Wiz Integration

Companies use Wiz to scan every layer of their cloud infrastructure, to rapidly identify and mitigate risks in their cloud-based applications. The new Fortintegration takes advantage of the deep visibility that Wiz has into cloud environments and allows the FortSecurity Fabric to ingest these insights to automate security enforcement to seamlessly protect cloud environments for joint customers. As a result, FortiGate VM and FortiGate CNF can either block or allow certain traffic to and from virtual machines (VMs) running in cloud environments.

Customers can define their own automation rules within Wiz, which offers flexibility and customization capabilities. Additional integrations and use cases will be defined and implemented over time.

About the FortFabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program

The FortFabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program brings together a community of global technology partners with specialized expertise and makes available resources and tools to facilitate integration with the FortOpen Ecosystem. Fortcollaborates with partners to deliver integrated end-to-end security solutions that leverage the industry-leading FortSecurity Fabric.

About Wiz Integrations (WIN)

WIN delivers a holistic view of tools, data, and processes to ensure everyone, from developers to security teams, is on the same page. Its comprehensive catalog of seamless technology partner integrations spans cloud security categories, offering a streamlined way to effortlessly share Wiz findings so that teams can easily collaborate, understand, and control security risks across their CI/CD pipeline.

About Fort

Fort(NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The FortTraining Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at , the FortBlog , and FortiGuard Labs .

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 35 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit for more information.

FTNT-O

