Transunion Rises To No. 9 In The Latest Idc Fintech Rankings

Following a year highlighted by significant growth in the FinTech space, IDC Financial Insights also recognized TransUnion as an IDC Fast Track FinTech.

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. FinTech providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry. TransUnion ranked #12 on the prestigilist last year.

“As the FinTech industry continues to expand and evolve, it's more important than ever to deliver innovative solutions to serve our customers,” said Jason Laky, executive vice president and head of financial services at TransUnion.“Just as we have been the leader in bringing trended and alternative credit data to FinTech lending, TransUnion is also providing the next generation of solutions help FinTechs expand into new markets and allow more consumers to have access to credit, while minimizing fraud.”

TransUnion is a global FinTech industry leader on the forefront of lending innovation, providing solutions that allow FinTech lenders to find and make uniquely personalized offers to more consumers while at the same time reducing fraud and improving loan performance. TransUnion's unique fusion of FCRA-compliant trended credit and alternative data, in addition to traditional credit data, offers FinTechs deeper consumer insights and a more precise view of lending risk. The information helps FinTechs incubate, diversify, and accelerate growth by turning data into action.

“IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for twenty years and have expanded the program to now include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTechs in the world,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC.“The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey.”

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here .

