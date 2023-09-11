The Sales Of „Vilvi Group“ August 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Vilvi Group”, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB,“Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB,“Kelmės pienas” UAB,“Pieno logistika” AB and“Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for August 2023 amounted to 16.68 million EUR 20.9% decrease comparing to August 2022. The sales of the Group for period January – August 2023 amounted to 136.07 million EUR 11.4 % decrease comparing to the same period last year.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
