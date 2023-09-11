Fueled By Innovation: Global High-Performance Fibers Market Set To Reach $42.5 Billion By 2030

The global high-performance fibers market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a growth from $18.5 billion in 2022 to a substantial $42.5 billion by 2030.

This anticipated growth is driven by a robust CAGR of 11% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the key segments contributing to this growth, carbon fiber stands out with a projected 13.8% CAGR, expected to reach $15.9 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Additionally, the polybenzimidazole segment is readjusted to an 11.5% CAGR, taking into account ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Market Insights



Segment Dynamics: Carbon fiber, a standout segment, is projected to record significant growth due to its versatile applications and properties, contributing to a 13.8% CAGR.

Geographical Trends: China, as the second-largest economy globally, is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate, with a forecasted market size of $11.1 billion by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030. Global Reach: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 5.3% and 9.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is poised to demonstrate growth at an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.

Key Players in the Market



AGY Holding Corp.

Bally Ribbon Mills

Cytec Industries, Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

PHP Fibers

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Key Attributes: