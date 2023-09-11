Cingulate Announces Pricing Of $4.0 Million Public Offering

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $4.0 million. The Company intends to use theproceeds from this offering for continued research and development and commercialization activities of its lead candidate CTx-1301, and for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes, including investing further in research and development efforts.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-273405), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on September 11, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospecforming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. A preliminary prospecrelating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial foon the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature.

These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“continue,”“outlook,”“will,”“potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided byor on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of varifactors disclosed in our filings with the SEC, including the“Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Investor Relations:

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate



913-942-2301

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates



214-597-8200

Media Relations:

MelWeible

Elixir Health Public Relations



201-723-5805