A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 4, 2023 to Friday September 8, 2023:
|
| Number of A shares
| Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
| Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
| 449,213
|
| 6,893,679,751
| 4 September 2023
| 560
| 12,732.5000
| 7,130,200
| 5 September 2023
| 530
| 12,478.5283
| 6,613,620
| 6 September 2023
| 530
| 12,442.4717
| 6,594,510
| 7 September 2023
| 530
| 12,154.6792
| 6,441,980
| 8 September 2023
| 550
| 12,158.7818
| 6,687,330
| Total 4 -8 September 2023
| 2,700
|
| 33,467,640
| Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
| 2,863
| 12,395.4616
| 35,488,207
| Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
| 115,158
|
| 1,435,870,359
| Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
| 454,776
|
| 6,962,635,598
|
| Number of B shares
| Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
| Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
| 1,873,792
|
| 29,998,435,616
| 4 September 2023
| 2,235
| 12,903.9664
| 28,840,365
| 5 September 2023
| 2,115
| 12,684.7683
| 26,828,285
| 6 September 2023
| 2,115
| 12,657.2577
| 26,770,100
| 7 September 2023
| 2,115
| 12,385.6714
| 26,195,695
| 8 September 2023
| 2,194
| 12,353.0629
| 27,102,620
| Total 4 – 8 September 2023
| 10,774
|
| 135,737,065
| Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
| 8,636
| 12,598.5865
| 108,801,393
| Bought from the Foundation*
| 2,721
| 12,598.6506
| 34,280,928
| Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
| 458,230
|
| 5,805,313,003
| Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
| 1,895,923
|
| 30,277,255,002
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,554 A shares and 829,691 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.84% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11. September 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
