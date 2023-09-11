Fragrance Fixatives Market Aims For Captivating Growth: Expected To Reach $2.3 Billion By 2030

The global fragrance fixatives market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.5 billion in 2022 to an estimated size of $2.3 billion by 2030.

This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by a steady CAGR of 5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Insights



Segment Dynamics: The fragrance fixatives market is set to experience significant growth in segments like Iso E Super, projected to record a CAGR of 5.8% and reach $687.9 million by the end of the analysis period.

Geographical Trends: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve impressive growth with a projected market size of $508.8 million by 2030. This growth is supported by a robust CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. Global Landscape: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is expected to exhibit growth at an approximate CAGR of 3.3%.

Prominent Market Players



Eastman Chemical Company

The Essential Oil Company

Landmark Perfumes & Aromatics

Lotioncarfter LLC

Paris Fragrances Cosmetics E Supplies

PFW Aroma Chemicals

SVP Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.

Synthodor Company

Tokos B.V. Zaki

Key Attributes: