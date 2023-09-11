Spb Hospitality Taps Tom Petska As Vice President Franchise Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SPB Hospitality , a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, recently announced Tom Petska as their new Vice President of Franchise Sales. Petska is a seasoned franchise development executive and sales professional across diverse industries including the restaurant space. He will report directly to Chief Development Officer Michael Casey.
“As we expand our footprint across the country, our Development team plays a vital role in building the synergy we need with our franchisees to ensure success. Tom will be an incredible asset to Mike and our franchising efforts,” said Josh Kern , CEO of SPB Hospitality.“We're putting the right players in place to drive our brands toward growth, while continuing to set our brands apart from our competitors with our quality offerings.”
As Vice President of Franchise Sales, Tom Petska will foon expanding the restaurant portfolio for SPB Hospitality. The organization's current portfolio includes Logan's Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, J. Alexander's, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, varicraft brewery restaurants, and the recently acquired Krystal Restaurants. The company operates and franchises restaurants across 37 U.S. states and territories.
Prior to SPB Hospitality, Tom Petska played pivotal roles in expanding varinational brands including First Watch, Another Broken Egg Café, Jackson Hewitt, Ideal Image, and others. Throughout his career, he developed extensive experience in sales, negotiation, and marketing. He specializes in brand growth through franchising and takes a holistic approach to fostering expansion for brands and their franchisees.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to further strengthen our Development team. He is joining at such an exciting time as we are laser-focused on expanding our remarkable brands,” said Michael Casey, Chief Development Officer of SPB Hospitality.“He brings an impressive track record of significant growth for notable brands. His leadership paired with his extensive skills and talent will be valuable to our organization as we look to increase our presence and portfolio.”
About SPB Hospitality
SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants across 37 U.S. states and territories. With a national footprint encompassing hundreds of restaurants and breweries, SPB Hospitality is dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences. SPB Hospitality's diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan's Roadhouse, Krystal Restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and an impressive collection of high-end restaurant brands such as J. Alexander's and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.
As one of the country's largest operators of craft brewery restaurants, SPB Hospitality takes pride in its craft beer expertise. SPB Hospitality proudly owns and operates renowned craft brewery restaurant brands like Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.
Visit our website at spbhospitalityto explore the exceptional flavors, inviting atmospheres, and unparalleled dining experiences that await you at SPB Hospitality's restaurants and breweries.
