G-20 alliance manages to settle on president’s statement

(MENAFN) Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida declared on Sunday that under the headship of India as 2023’s chair, the G-20 alliance of the most forceful economies in the whole world managed to settle on a president’s statement, which is a “truly meaningful achievement.”



Kishida was giving a speech at a news meeting following the end of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.



“Leaders of the world's major economies discussed urgent challenges faced by the global community such as food security, development, health and digital issues. I explained Japan's position and initiatives in such areas,” he declared.



Talking around Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, Kishida stated that “throughout the meetings, Japan has pressed for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and the realization of a just and durable peace in Ukraine.”



“We underscored our position that Russia’s nuclear threat, let alone use of nuclear weapons, is absolutely unacceptable,” he further mentioned.



“The fact that all G-20 members concurred on the importance of a just and durable peace in Ukraine and principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, as reflected in the G-20 declaration, is truly a significant achievement,” Kishida also stated.

