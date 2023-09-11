Jordan To Provide Aid To Libya Under Royal Directives, Says Fm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- Jordan, under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, will provide any assistance Libya needs after floods hit the city of Derna, killing several people and injuring many others.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi sent out a tweet Monday on the "X" social media platform saying Jordan, under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, stands in solidarity with Libya during these tragic circumstances and will provide any assistance they need. He also expressed his condolences to Libya over the victims of the floods.
MENAFN11092023000117011021ID1107046277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.