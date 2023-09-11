Monday, 11 September 2023 05:05 GMT

Army Chief, Us Deputy Defense Secretary Talk Military Cooperation


9/11/2023 9:23:29 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday met with adelegation led by Dana Stroul, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East.
They discussed military cooperation for the benefit of the two countries' armed forces.

MENAFN11092023000117011021ID1107046275

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search