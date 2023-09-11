Army Chief, Us Deputy Defense Secretary Talk Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday met with adelegation led by Dana Stroul, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East.
They discussed military cooperation for the benefit of the two countries' armed forces.
