Army Chief, Iom Official Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Monday received the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration
Othman Belbeisi.
Huneiti and Belbeisi tackled cooperation and frameworks of joint coordination, as well as the latest regional and international developments.
