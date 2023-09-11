Two men get arrested on suspension of spying for China

(MENAFN) A news agency has stated that an investigator employed at the United Kingdom House of Commons as well as another man were detained in March on doubt of spying for China.



The investigator allegedly was employed on global strategy and had relations to numerous “senior Tory MPs,” some of whom had admission to “classified or highly sensitive information,” the newspaper stated on Saturday. The man’s associates were stated to have contained Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat as well as Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee.



In a short declaration, the Metropolitan Police Service established that in March a male in his 30s was detained in Oxford shire also a male in his 20s arrested in Edinburgh, the two of them under the Official Secrets Act. “Searches were also carried out at residential properties, as well as at a third address in east London,” the Met stated. the two accused were freed on payment until October.



