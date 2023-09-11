Bankai Group Is A Platinum Sponsor At Wholesale World Congress 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, September 11, 2023, Bankai Group, a global telleader, is delighted to announce its participation as the Platinum Sponsor at the esteemed televent Wholesale World Congress (WWC) 2023, set to unfold from September 20 to 22, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. The distinguished event will unfold at the prestigiMeliá Castilla Madrid, providing an ideal backdrop for industry leaders to connect, innovate, and explore new business horizons.
Bankai Group's presence at WWC 2023 goes beyond sponsorship. In Room Tapics – 07, our experts will showcase a diverse range of innovative telservices and solutions, including Global Voice and A2P Messaging, A2P Monetization, and Firewall solutions, BridgeVoice Pluto – Automated Carrier Platform, Subscriber Monetization Platforms, Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management Solutions, Monitoring Solutions, and Network Switching Solutions.
WWC is the ultimate gathering for the global telwholesale community, uniting Tier 1, 2, and 3 carriers, mobile and wireless operators, ISPs, VoIP providers, and technology partners across voice, SMS, data, satellite, sub-sea, and fixed-line markets.
Rohan Barot, Chief Sales Officer – Americas, Bankai Group, Says,“We are exceedingly charged up to be at the prolific networking meet for the international telecoms wholesale community. WWC presents a unique platform to showcase our telsolutions, connect with industry peers, and partners, and drive the future of telecommunications. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to forge invaluable connections and engage in fruitful discussions beyond the event.”
About Wholesale World Congress 2023
