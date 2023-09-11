Biden declares ‘I don’t want to contain China’

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden has stated that he does not want to “contain China,” and exposed that he had a conference with Beijing’s second-highest representative at the G20 conference.



“I don’t want to contain China,” Biden informed journalists at a news session in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. “I just want to make sure that we have a relationship with China that is on the up and up squared away, everybody knows what it’s all about.”



The leader exposed that he had talked with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi, India, which enfolded on Sunday. He stated they chatted regarding “stability,” also noting that the discussion “wasn’t confrontational at all.”



Beijing has till now not remarked on the issue. Li urged G20 associates on Saturday to function together in the essence of “unity instead of division, cooperation instead of confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion.”



MENAFN11092023000045015687ID1107046267