Italy’s Premier discusses energy, illegal migration in Doha with Qatari emir

(MENAFN) Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni encountered with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha and conducted “deep talks” on variety of matters, involving energy, a report by Meloni’s office stated on Monday.



“The meeting has been an occasion to consolidate the excellent bilateral relations and personal relationship with Qatar’s head of state,” the report added.



The discussions emphasized the two-sided matters and investments, such as in the defense sphere.



Both representatives talked over the cooperation among their nations on unlawful immigration as well.



The report mentioned that Meloni, who was joined by Italy’s Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, spoken with the Qatari emir around the energy collaboration among both nations as well as “about important opportunities of collaboration between companies of the two countries,” in specific, among Italy’s energy giant ENI as well as Qatar Energy.



Both administration-ran energy firms are previously linked by a mutual project.



The trip offered a chance to interchange opinions on the major dares in the area as well, the report mentioned. Amid the trip, Meloni as well as Giorgetti gathered with Qatar’s Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as well.

MENAFN11092023000045015839ID1107046266