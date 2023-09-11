Azerbaijan's Anama Finds Over 40 Mines Left Planted On Lands Liberated From Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan's
Mine Action Agency has released the number of mines and unexploded
ordnance found in the territories liberated from Armenian
occupation last week, Trend reports.
The Agency informed that 31 anti-personnel mines, 12 anti-tank
mines and 214 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during
demining operations conducted from September 4 to 10 in Tartar,
Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli and
Zangilan. An area of 5.246 hectares was cleared of mines and
unexploded ordnance.
During demining operations conducted from August 1 through 31,
972 anti-tank and 1020 anti-personnel mines and 1121 unexploded
ordnance were found and neutralized in Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha,
Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan.
Despite the use of modern demining equipment, the mass
contamination of territories with mines and the failure of Armenia
to provide accurate mine maps to date create great difficulties in
locating and clearing mines.
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107046262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.