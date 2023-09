Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Arrives In Bulgaria

The delegation includes the MPs - Head of the Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Bulgaria Rauf Aliyev, Agil Mammadov, Anatoly Rafaelov, the Chief of the Parliament's Staff Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.

At Sofia International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Filiz Hyusmenova, the Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan Hamid Hamid, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov, Bulgaria's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov, and other officials.

During the visit, a series of meetings between the Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliament and the leadership of Bulgaria are planned.

Bilateral relations exist between the two countries in political, socio-economic, cultural and other spheres. Cooperation is carried out in such areas as transport and transit of goods, tourism, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, science and high technologies, education, military equipment, and others.