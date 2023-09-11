Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Arrives In Bulgaria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A delegation
led by the Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has
arrived in Sofia on an official visit, Trend reports citing the parliament's press and
public relations department.
The delegation includes the MPs - Head of the Working Group on
Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Bulgaria Rauf Aliyev, Agil
Mammadov, Anatoly Rafaelov, the Chief of the Parliament's Staff
Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.
At Sofia International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by
Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Filiz
Hyusmenova, the Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with
Azerbaijan Hamid Hamid, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn
Huseynov, Bulgaria's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov, and
other officials.
During the visit, a series of meetings between the Chairman of
Azerbaijan's Parliament and the leadership of Bulgaria are
planned.
Bilateral relations exist between the two countries in
political, socio-economic, cultural and other spheres. Cooperation
is carried out in such areas as transport and transit of goods,
tourism, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, science and high
technologies, education, military equipment, and others.
