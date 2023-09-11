Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Sends Note Of Protest To Argentina

During the meeting, the ambassador was handed a protest note of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the biased statements of Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez against Azerbaijan during the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023.

It was noted that distortion of realities in the region on the basis of slandercampaign conducted by Armenia against Azerbaijan, voicing unfounded statements using terminology directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are regrettable.