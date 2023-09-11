Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Sends Note Of Protest To Argentina

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Ambassador
of Argentina to Azerbaijan Mariangeles Bellushi was summoned to the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic on September 11,
2023, the ministry told Trend .
During the meeting, the ambassador was handed a protest note of
the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the biased
statements of Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez against
Azerbaijan during the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 10,
2023.
It was noted that distortion of realities in the region on the
basis of slandercampaign conducted by Armenia against
Azerbaijan, voicing unfounded statements using terminology directed
against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are
regrettable.
