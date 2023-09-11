Monday, 11 September 2023 05:04 GMT

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Sends Note Of Protest To Argentina


9/11/2023 9:19:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan Mariangeles Bellushi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic on September 11, 2023, the ministry told Trend .

During the meeting, the ambassador was handed a protest note of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the biased statements of Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez against Azerbaijan during the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023.

It was noted that distortion of realities in the region on the basis of slandercampaign conducted by Armenia against Azerbaijan, voicing unfounded statements using terminology directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are regrettable.

MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107046260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search