(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Iran does not
see any obstacle to the nuclear talks being resumed and be
finalized with an agreement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for
Political Affairs and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri
Kani said, Trend reports.
Bagheri Kani added that the current government of Iran (which
has been in power since August 2021) has never closed the way for
discussions. The Iranian government strives to ensure the national
interest and wants to reach a balanced agreement.
“In this direction, the government is trying to achieve the
cancellation of the sanctions imposed against Iran,” the deputy
minister added.
In discussions on nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by theand Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
theand Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107046259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.