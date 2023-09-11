Chiefs Of General Staffs Of Azerbaijan, Türkiye Hold Meeting (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A meeting has
been held between the First Deputy Minister of Defense of
Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army,
Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, who is on a visit to Türkiye, and
his counterpart, General of the Army Metin Gurak, Trend reports.
The national anthems of both countries were performed, and
Valiyev greeted the guard of honor.
Then Gurak and Valiyev held one-on-one and expanded
meetings.
Previously, Gurak visited Azerbaijan in the end of August. This
was his first official visit to the country. During that visit, he
noted the importance of the joint events planned to be held in 2024
with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen.
