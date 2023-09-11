Azerbaijan, Hungary Talk Mutual Investments Growth

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan and
Hungary have discussed mutual investments growth, Zoltan Kovacs,
Hungary's Secretary of State for International Communication, wrote
on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
The issue was discussed at the meeting between Azerbaijan's
Minister of Economy Mikayıl Jabbarov and Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban. Kovacs noted that the sides primarily discussed
energy cooperation.
"They highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijani energy
company starting gas storage in Hungarian facilities, creating a
physical gas transport connection between the two countries. They
also discussed successful Hungarian company expansions in
Azerbaijan and potential future Hungarian investments,"
In relation to the reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh, an Azerbaijani town has been designated for potential
reconstruction by Hungarian companies, he added.
Earlier, Minister Jabbarov has met with Péter Szijjártó,
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs.
"During the meeting, we shared perspectives on the extensive
collaboration across different sectors between our nations,
discussed initiatives aimed at strengthening our trade and economic
ties and explored the potential for partnering on green energy
projects," the minister said.
