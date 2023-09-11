Azerbaijan, Hungary Talk Mutual Investments Growth

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayıl Jabbarov and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Kovacs noted that the sides primarily discussed energy cooperation.

"They highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijani energy company starting gas storage in Hungarian facilities, creating a physical gas transport connection between the two countries. They also discussed successful Hungarian company expansions in Azerbaijan and potential future Hungarian investments,"

In relation to the reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, an Azerbaijani town has been designated for potential reconstruction by Hungarian companies, he added.

Earlier, Minister Jabbarov has met with Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"During the meeting, we shared perspectives on the extensive collaboration across different sectors between our nations, discussed initiatives aimed at strengthening our trade and economic ties and explored the potential for partnering on green energy projects," the minister said.