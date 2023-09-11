New Flights To Connect Kazakhstan And Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. Kazakhstan
and Türkiye announced the launch of new flights after a meeting
between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.
"The frequency of our flights has increased from 40 to 93.
Flights on the routes Astana-Ankara and Almaty-Ankara have been
opened. We are considering launching flights connecting other big
cities as well. At present, we are considering the possibilities of
establishing air links with Aktau and Shymkent", Murat Nurtleu
said.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has introduced an "open sky" regime for
foreign air carriers on November 1, 2019. The regime considers
improving freight transportation for air carriers in 11 airports in
the country: Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda,
Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, and
Semey.
At the beginning of 2023, the "open sky" regime was extended for
5 years.
Transport infrastructure development is one of the key
priorities of the Kazakh government. The government is actively
working to boost its transport and logistics potential.
Kazakhstan's role as one of the key components of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor,
requires the Central Asian nation to significantly improve
transport infrastructure.
