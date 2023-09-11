New Flights To Connect Kazakhstan And Türkiye

"The frequency of our flights has increased from 40 to 93. Flights on the routes Astana-Ankara and Almaty-Ankara have been opened. We are considering launching flights connecting other big cities as well. At present, we are considering the possibilities of establishing air links with Aktau and Shymkent", Murat Nurtleu said.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has introduced an "open sky" regime for foreign air carriers on November 1, 2019. The regime considers improving freight transportation for air carriers in 11 airports in the country: Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, and Semey.

At the beginning of 2023, the "open sky" regime was extended for 5 years.

Transport infrastructure development is one of the key priorities of the Kazakh government. The government is actively working to boost its transport and logistics potential. Kazakhstan's role as one of the key components of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, requires the Central Asian nation to significantly improve transport infrastructure.