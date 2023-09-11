Delegation From Jeddah Airport Paid A Visit To Baku Airport (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A delegation of the Airline Operators Committee of King
Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Vice
President of the Airport Administration have paid an official visit
to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
In the course of the visit, possibilities of expanding
cooperation between the parties were discussed. Director of Heydar
Aliyev International Airport Mr. Teymur Hasanov provided the
delegation with detailed information on the activity of Baku
Airport. It was noted that familiarization with Heydar Aliyev
International Airport will reveal new opportunities for development
of tourist flows between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.
The delegation expressed deep appreciation for organizing a
successful visit to the airport and rated it as an example of high
professionalism and efficient operation. A certificate of
appreciation was also presented to the employees of Baku
Airport.
It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport
keeps attracting attention of leading international airlines and
airports due to its modern infrastructure, high level of service
and commitment to constant development, which allows it to expand
cooperation with new partners.
