Delegation From Jeddah Airport Paid A Visit To Baku Airport (Photo)


9/11/2023 9:18:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) A delegation of the Airline Operators Committee of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Vice President of the Airport Administration have paid an official visit to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In the course of the visit, possibilities of expanding cooperation between the parties were discussed. Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport Mr. Teymur Hasanov provided the delegation with detailed information on the activity of Baku Airport. It was noted that familiarization with Heydar Aliyev International Airport will reveal new opportunities for development of tourist flows between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

The delegation expressed deep appreciation for organizing a successful visit to the airport and rated it as an example of high professionalism and efficient operation. A certificate of appreciation was also presented to the employees of Baku Airport.

