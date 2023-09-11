Monday, 11 September 2023 05:03 GMT

Armenian Separatists Made Liable For Military Service, Leaving Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Photo)


9/11/2023 9:18:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, who were made liable for military service, are leaving Karabakh, Trend reports.

Will be updated





MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107046253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search