Armenian Separatists Made Liable For Military Service, Leaving Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Armenian
separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, who were made liable for
military service, are leaving Karabakh, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107046253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.