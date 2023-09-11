Some Weapons Promised For Counteroffensive Still On Their Way To Ukraine - Zelensky

He stated this in an interview with CNN, the full version of which was published by the Office of the Head of the Ukrainian State.

The ongoing counteroffensive depends on many factors, Zelensky noted, admitting that Russia had plenty of time to prepare and plant mines across the vast swaths of land and building up three defense lines.

According to him, while Ukraine was awaiting the required weapons from partners, the Russians were also preparing.

Expressing gratitude to partners, including the U.S., the EU, and others, Zelensky stressed the need to understand that Ukraine did wait for the weapons it needed for quite a long time, which Russia used to strengthen defenses.

He also explained that after a decision on arms delivery is made, Ukraine does not receive those weapons instantly.

"Something is still on its way,” the president said, adding that as he is talking with the CNN host, the counteroffensive is proceeding, albeit slowly, as many suggest, and also some of the promised weapons are yet to arrive in Ukraine.

The head of state insists that Ukraine must regain and de-occupy its lands, "and it's not only about lands, it's about people."

"A frozen war is not peace. Putin wants to seize our entire country, destroy all our families, homes. He understands that Ukraine will never retreat or give up its lands. We will never do that. So he has to kill us. And he wants to do it," the president explained.

Zelensky emphasized that the counteroffensive is not a movie that lasts an hour and a half and has a happy ending.

"We will not have a happy ending. We lost a lot of people. This is not a happy ending. We have to admit it. And victory is the only thing that can bring de-occupation of our lands. This also does not mean to prevent Russia from attacking other countries - the Baltic states, Poland - and with this aggression returnall to the Soviet Union. We don't want that," the head of state summed up.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasizes that Ukraine's counteroffensive will continue even after the onset of cold and rainy season.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the acceleration of offensive actions depends on how quickly Ukraine will receive more powerful weapons from international partners.