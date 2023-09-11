Republic Services Certified As A Great Place To Work® For Seventh Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG ) has been certified as a Great Place to Work ® by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. The certification, based on information employees provide about their workplace experiences, recognizes a culture that highlights inclusion and diversity, while unlocking the unique potential of every employee. Republic continues to be the only environmental services provider with Great Place to Work certification.



"At Republic, we're committed to maintaining our highly inclusive culture and a workplace where the best people, from all backgrounds, want to work," said Jon Vander Ark, president and CEO. "Our employees are highly engaged, committed to our company values and go above and beyond to exceed our customers' expectations."



The percentage of employees who said Republic Services is a great place to work far exceeded the typical US-based company. Republic scored high in several categories, including employees feeling they can be themselves in the workplace, having pride in the company's work and feeling proud to tell others that they work at the company.

Training and development are significant components of Republic Services' culture.

The company offers several programs to help employees develop and advance within the organization. Earlier this year, Republic Services removed a college degree as a requirement for many roles within the organization to provide additional opportunities for employees as well as attract new talent.

Republic

Services

has

received

several

third-party

recognitions

during

the

past

year, including being named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies .

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardwaste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices..



About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Through rigormethodology and validated employee feedback, Great Place to Work helps companies around the world survey their employees, benchmark their results, identify gaps and improve their workplace culture.

