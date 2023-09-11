Nividous Announces Its Participation In The Accounts Payable Leadership Conference Philadelphia

The Accounts Payable Leadership Conference is a premier event bringing together finance and accounts payable professionals, thought leaders, and solution providers across the industry. This conference serves as a platform for networking, sharing best practices, and exploring the latest trends in accounts payable. The Nividteam is excited to meet forward-thinking business leaders and engage in insightful discussions revolving around cutting-edge automation technologies revolutionizing accounts payable operations at scale.

At Nividous, we're all about intelligent automation , and we've got something special up our sleeves for this conference. Nividhas developed a comprehensive AP automation solution powered by its cutting-edge intelligent automation platform. This solution has been a game-changer for finance pros across variindustries. We're talking about leveling up your accounts payable game like never before.

We will demonstrate the solution and talk about incredible customer success stories as a testament to the automated workflows that boost process efficiency and accuracy and save you thousands of man-hours. That's not all; our customers have seen an astounding 85% reduction in the time needed for accounts payable. We're turning those long invoice cycles into mere minutes.

Erik Galardi, our Director of Channel Partnerships, who plans to attend the conference, will show you how the Nividplatform's AI-powered data extraction capabilities handle even the trickiest unstructured invoices from multiple sources and formats. Let your finance team foon strategic activities and data-driven decisions while Nividtakes care of the nitty-gritty, like invoice processing, vendor communication, and payment reconciliation.

Erik Galardi says, "We are excited to showcase how Nividcan help organizations transform their accounts payable processes . Our solution reduces operational costs and enhances accuracy and compliance, ultimately improving supplier relationships and greater profitability. Meet me at the event, and I'll happily demonstrate the NividAP Automation solution. We'll dish out the best practices and tailor the solution to your needs, and you can even pre-book a meeting with me here: ."

You can also reachat [email protected] or +1 (442) 444 2767. We would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.

About Nivid

Nividous, a global intelligent automation company, is passionate about enabling organizations to work at their peak efficiency.

The Nividleadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of varisizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremenddomain expertise, the Nividteam offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividalso provides end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

Contact

Erik Galardi

Director of Channel Partnerships

NividSoftware Solutions

Call: 442.444.2767

Email: [email protected]

Book a meeting:

SOURCE Nividous