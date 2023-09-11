Veteran Stand Down Event To Highlight Wide Array Of Resources And Services Available In Orange County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TUSTIN, CA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Tierney Center for Veteran Services, OC Veterans & Military Families Collaborative (OCVMFC), and the VA Long Beach Healthcare System is sponsoring a Veteran Stand Down and Resource Event on Wednesday, September 13th. The event will offer Veterans and their families a huge variety of resources and referrals for Veteran benefits, employment, education, legal, and social service connections. These resources are available to ALL men and women who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, regardless of branch or discharge status.
“We designed this event as a one-day opportunity to gather all our resources together and invite Veterans and their families to see the many options available to them,” says Richard Owens, Vice Chair for the OCVMFC. Owens is also the Regional Director of Community Impact for Jamboree Housing Corporation , a non-profit housing development organization, which has developed over 100 housing units dedicated specifically to formerly homeless vets, with more units currently in the pipeline.
While veteran homelessness has certainly garnered much attention, Owens points out that the Stand Down event will feature resources and assistance for all vets who want to know what is available to them.“There are abundant resources available that many of our veterans simply don't know about or don't know what they're eligible for or entitled to,” he explains.“It's critical that we get the word out, especially when access to these services can be life-changing.”
A sampling of resources available at the Stand Down include:
- Health services. A VA medical van will be on-site providing physical and mental health assessments and dental services.
- Legal services. Teams will be there to provide assistance in dealing with legal issues, including the expunging process and discharge upgrades.
- Employment. A range of employers will be on hand to conduct on-site interviews.
- Social Services. A variety of social services agencies will be there to provide guidance on housing and emergency shelter, child support and family services, and peer navigation. Hygiene kits and cell phones will also be provided.
Transportation and all meals are included.
The Veteran Stand Down and Resource Event takes place Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tierney Center for Veterans Services located at 1231 Warner Avenue in Tustin.
For more information, contact the Tierney Center for Veteran Services at 714-795-3170 or VA Community Resource and Referral Center at 714-568-9803.
