Harvest Hosts Welcomes Campers Inn Rv To Their Adventure Ready Program

VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Harvest Hosts , the leading membership program providing RVers access to extraordinary overnight camping options, is proud to announce that Campers Inn RV is the latest RV dealership to join the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program .
This partnership means that all RVs that Campers Inn RV sells will be evaluated and verified with the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready Program to confirm that they are self-contained and meet all of Harvest Hosts requirements, which allows them to park overnight at any of Harvest Hosts' 8,000+ locations.
“This partnership marks another incredible stride towards redefining the RVing experience. Campers Inn RV's dedication to excellence perfectly aligns with our mission, offering RVers unparalleled access to unforgettable journeys. With Campers Inn RV on board, the road ahead becomes even more exciting, promising boundless adventures and cherished memories for more RVers." Bill Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hosts adds.
Harvest Hosts revolutionizes the way RVers explore the country while actively supporting small businesses. Members get the unique opportunity to stay the night in their self-contained RV at wineries, farms, museums, and other unique host locations. Unlike traditional campgrounds, Harvest Hosts offers unparalleled experiences such as wine tasting, berry picking, museum tours, and even encounters with friendly alpacas.
Campers Inn RV is the second major RV dealership to join the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready Program, and the fourth RV brand in total. Both Harvest Hosts and Campers Inn RV will be attending the upcoming Hershey RV Show where the brands will formally begin their partnership and provide more details to interested customers.
Harvest Hosts will continue to expand the program by collaborating with leading RV manufacturers and dealerships, empowering RV owners to discover distinctive and unforgettable stays that support small businesses across North America.
About Campers Inn RV
Campers Inn RV is the largest family-operated RV dealer in North America. Their story began when Arthur and Frances Hirsch attempted to purchase an RV back in the 1960s and had such a poor experience at that dealership that they felt they could do a better job if they opened their own dealership. In the 57 years since Campers Inn RV began, they have become one of the largest retail outlets for RVs and ownership has stayed in the Hirsch family for three generations.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. Harvest Hosts' campground discount program, CampersCard, provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts, and benefits for campers. Harvest Hosts' latest offering is CampScanner, which helps campers snag sold-out campsites at popular National Parks, National Forests, and more. To learn more about these three products, visit HarvestHosts.com, CampersCard.com, and CampScanner.com.
