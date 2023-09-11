British Asian Auditor Of The Year 2023, Mishu Biyani Of Haines Watts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Auditor of the Year 2023 - Mishu Biyani, Haines Watts
Celebrating excellence at the first British Asian Professional Awards
UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The inaugural British Asian Professional Awards 2023, took place on Friday 1st September, at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham. The event brought together the best and brightest British Asian professionals from variindustries to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments. Among the winners was Mishu Biyani, Audit Supervisor at Haines Watts High Wycombe who was recognised as the British Asian Auditor of the Year 2023.
These Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, whilst also fostering diversity and inclusion in the British professional landscape.
The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, influencers, and professionals from varisectors, making it a memorable event that highlighted the vibrancy and diversity of the British Asian community.
A spokesperson for the first British Asian Professional Awards 2023 said, "We are delighted to recognise these exceptional individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields and have made a significant difference in our society. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership serve as an inspiration toall."
Mishu Biyani's recognition as the British Asian Auditor of the Year 2023 is a testament to their outstanding contributions to the field of auditing and their unwavering commitment to excellence. Speaking about her win Mishu commented, "I am thrilled to receive this award as I take immense pride in my work. I collaborate with my clients to understand their business, it's more than just an audit; it's about building lasting relationships and helping their businesses succeed. Being recognised for my dedication to auditing is a great honour whilst also raising the profile of the British Asian professional community and the fantastic achievements being made across the variindustries.”
Managing Director of Haines Watts High Wycombe, Gary Heywood said,“I am immensely proud of Mishu's remarkable achievement as the British Asian Auditor of the Year 2023. Her dedication, commitment, and outstanding work have not only elevated our team but also set a shining example for professionals in our field. Mishu's success is a testament to her unwavering excellence and the impact she continues to make. We are privileged to have her on our team, and I have no doubt that she will inspire many more with her continued excellence, as we continue to foster a diverse and inclusive culture at Haines Watts."
About Haines Watts
Haines Watts was founded in 1930 and is a UK top 20 firm of chartered accountants and business advisors with over 40 offices throughout the UK and employs over 1000 people. However, we are more than just an accountancy firm, we are known for the personal touch when it comes to helping aspirational owner-managed businesses go from strength to strength, and we pride ourselves on being the“business people, for people with a business”.
About The 1st British Asian Professional Awards 2023
The 1st British Asian Professional Awards 2023 is a prestigievent aimed at recognising and celebrating the outstanding achievements of British Asian professionals across variindustries. These awards highlight the contributions of individuals who have excelled in their respective fields while promoting diversity and inclusion in the British professional landscape.
