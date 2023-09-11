Beryllium Market Size Growing At 5.5% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

Beryllium has a wide range of advantagecharacteristics, including light weight, low density, stiffness, thermal conductivity, a high melting point, dimensional stability at a wide range of temperatures, and the capacity to absorb heat. Due to their distinctive qualities, such as long-lasting spring, corrosion resistance, and electrical conductivity, beryllium alloys are highly sought-after in a variety of industries, including industrial, electrical, and medical. As a result of alloying with other substances like iron, copper, magnesium, and aluminium, the need for beryllium has increased.

Ores of beryl and bertrandite are the main sources of beryllium production, with bertrandite currently making up around 90% of global output. As a result, mining companies are anticipated to boost their investments in new bertrandite ore locations in response to the rising demand for beryllium.

Despite the fact that beryllium alloys have several benefits, their expensive cost may lead automakers to consider other materials. Additionally, the depletion of raw material resources may present difficulties for suppliers of beryllium. However, the growing market opportunity for third and fourth generation technologies to increase mobile communication power and bandwidth speed.

Due to its outstanding qualities, such as its low weight and high elastic moduand rigidity, high-purity beryllium is more expensive. However, the product's high price and lack of availability to meet the growing demand from variend-use sectors may encourage manufacturers to look for substitutes. Metal alloys made of titanium, aluminium, and copper are frequently utilised in place of beryllium.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global beryllium market stands at US$ 119.1 million in 2023.

The market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 204 million by the end of 2033.

Demand for beryllium is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

Sales of beryllium in the aerospace and defense sectors are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States accounted for around 68% of global beryllium production in 2022.

Demand for beryllium in Canada is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% through 2033. Sales of beryllium in Germany are set to rise at a CAGR of 3% over the decade.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are actively involved in developing more efficient beryllium products to generate more leads in the target market.

For instance:

In July 2022, Materion Corporation collaborated with Kairos Power to establish an MSPP (molten salt purification plant) at Materion in Elmore, Ohio, to commercially manufacture FLiBe. FLiBe is a type of molten salt coolant utilized in nuclear energy production. As the leading domestic supplier of beryllium fluoride components for energy solutions, Materion's commissioning of the MSPP is a significant step towards enhancing the production of FLiBe.

Key Companies Profiled



Materion Corporation

Alliance Design and Development Group, Inc.

Imperial Metal Industries Limited

Farmers Copper Ltd.

Stanford Advanced Materials

Aviva Metals, Inc.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corporation NGK Metals Corporation

Winning Strategy

Key suppliers of beryllium are launching new products to attract the attention of global consumers.

For instance:

In April 2022, IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. inaugurated its expanded copper alloy foundry facility in Franklin, Indiana. The company has the capability to manufacture vari2-ton billets of beryllium-copper alloy material at this plant.

Beryllium Industry Segmentation



By Type:



Alloys



Metals



Ceramics

Others

By End Use:



Industrial Components



Automotive



Healthcare



Oil and Gas and Other Energy Sources



Aerospace and Defense



Electronics and Telecommunication

Others

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beryllium market for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (alloys, metals, ceramics, others) and end use (industrial components, healthcare, automotive, oil & gas, other energy sources, aerospace & defense, electronics & telecommunication, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Beryllium Market Report



What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Beryllium Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Beryllium market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033? Which are the factors driving sales in the Beryllium Market during the forecast period?

