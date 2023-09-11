Online Marketing Strategy For Healthcare Clinics In Berwick By Zon Digital Services

Berwick, Victoria Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

As people in the medical profession are fully aware, they must adhere to strict regulations when it comes to advertising their services. This can create concerns about stepping out of line and can hold clinics back from promoting their healthcare services.

Zon Digital Services is a marketing agency based in Rowville Melbourne. This award-winning agency has come up with a unique approach that can help clinics put the word out in a way that is fully compliant, yet provides these Berwick clinics a clear opportunity to stand out when they want to present their professional services to their local community.

Health Clinics Need To Be Found by Their Patients

One of the most important things to consider for any type of business embarking on a digital marketing journey is simply ensuring that potential clients, or in this case, patients can find them online. Many clinics do this by registering their clinic on listing platforms tailored to healthcare professionals.

Anyone wanting to promote their medical clinic outside of these medical directories will see that they are in for a real challenge. These directories are powerful in their online authority and because there are so many of them, it can make it difficult for an individual clinic to rank because of the dominance of the directories.

At the same time, if a clinic was able to win a spot on the first page of Google, it would have a unique advantage because its health clinic would not be hidden away inside a directory with a hundred other clinics.

So by promoting the clinic independently, the business can stand alone as opposed to lining up with all of the other clinics listed inside the directory platform.

To overcome this problem, Zon Digital Services has developed a clever marketing strategy that can reach a very specific audience. This means that if a health clinic delivers services to a specific area and also for a specific treatment, they have the greatest opportunity of being visible to the person who is online looking for answers to their condition.

Furthermore, they can reach the people in defined suburbs that are relative to their service areas, and where they know that people would generally travel from to reach their clinic.

This unique and effective service is called Media Content Marketing and it gives any type of medical clinic a way to safely market their services while adhering to the official guidelines stipulated by the AHPRA.

Medical practitioners and clinics that have tried to use SEO processes before would have come to realize that in many cases they are not just competing against other clinics, but instead against online directories. These directories have a lot of power when it comes to ranking on page one of Google, and in many cases, it can be virtually impossible to get any visibility on page one at all.

With so many backlinks and so much traffic going into these directories, Google sees them as having a lot of authority. But with Zon Digital's Media Content Marketing program even a small medical practice has the opportunity to hit a page one position, and perhaps knock a directory off their spot to get there!

This unique service in the landscape of digital marketing gives the smaller or more specialised clinics a chance to get direct exposure on the first page of Google and have potential clients led straight to their website.

As with any business, getting more reviews and testimonials is vital for building their online presence. What changes here is that by using the Media Content Marketing program (matched up with some healthy Google reviews), a health clinic can easily land in their local Map Pack under the correct circumstances.

Zon Digital Services CEO, Eva Zonnios says,“It's not unusual to see a business that has not had any luck with showing up in the Map Pack previously, to get one of those converted positions that can provide really great exposure for them.”

Book a call with Zon Digital Services here: