Russian forces sink three Ukrainian landing craft

(MENAFN) The Defense Ministry in Moscow has stated that Russian militaries have sent to the bottom of the ocean three Ukrainian landing craft that were on the way to the shore of Crimea.



In a declaration in the first hours of Sunday, the ministry stated that Russian naval warplanes demolished three United States-manufactured Willard Sea Force army motorboats in the western area of the Black Sea close to the Snake Island.



Although at first the office did not give any specifics on how many humans were boarding, later on in the day it stated that the motorboats were containing up to 36 Ukrainian distinct ops hordes.



With a region of merely 17 hectares, the island was seized by Russian hordes in the initial days of the war, however, was aborted in June the previous year as Moscow was getting ready to ink the Black Sea grain agreement with Ukraine.



MENAFN11092023000045015687ID1107046167