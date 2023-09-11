Autism Superstar Joins Head2head Sensory Theatre As Ambassador

At just 22 years old, Georgia has already made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, recently rising to fame with her TV debut on BBC's hit series A Kind of Spark.

A Kind of Spark has captivated audiences with its inclusive nature, featuring autistic characters played by autistic actors. Georgia's involvement in the show has further solidified her staas prodigitalent and an autism advocate.

As an Ambassador for Head2Head Sensory Theatre, Georgia will lend her support to the charity's mission of enriching the lives of young people who aspire to experience the joys of theatre and performing arts.

Expressing her excitement about the new role, Georgia said, "I am so pleased to be Head2Head Sensory Theatre's new ambassador! The work of this charity is so important and meaningful, and I feel honored to help raise awareness for it and play a part in the amazing work H2H does."

Anni Rhodes-Steere, the founder of Head2Head Sensory Theatre, expressed her delight at having Georgia on board, stating, "We are thrilled to have a superstar like Georgia on board. She is enthusiastic and a real inspiration to young autistic people. The goal of an ambassador is to reach out to more people, inspiring them to supportthrough fundraising, volunteering, or donating. We are a volunteer-led charity, so people like Georgia are a huge asset toand are fundamental to our growth."

In addition to her acting career, Georgia recently completed her final year in Politics and International Relations at the University of Birmingham. Her involvement in A Kind of Spark, a TV adaptation of Elle McNicoll's incredible book about the adventures of an autistic girl, showcases the series' commitment to inclusivity. Not only is the author autistic, but the actors playing the autistic main characters are also autistic, and a significant portion of the cast and crew are neurodivergent.

Head2Head Sensory Theatre continues to grow as a brand in the special needs community worldwide, with its shows accessible through its YouTube learning channel. The charity is currently seeking Trustees who have a passion for theatre, the arts, or are connected to the Special Educational Needs (SEN) and disabilities community.

Head2Head Sensory Theatre

Bringing the magic of the theatre to schools and families across the SEND community for over 15 years, Head2Head uses the imagination to discover new lands, reimagined classics and new stories. Shows are inclusive, immersive and interactive and suitable for all physical, sensory and/or cognitive disabilities.

Based in Oxted, Surrey, this volunteer led disabilities charity works closely with a wide range of disabilities: wheelchair users, learning difficulties, neurodevelopmental disorders, autism, complex health needs, visual/hearing impairments. All activities are custom-made to help audiences to benefit from participation in an inclusive and accessible event, gain confidence and widen social opportunities