(MENAFN) A rising figure of extraneous firms as well as Russian companies listed abroad are moving their processes to distinct directorial areas (SARs) in Russia, Izvestia news source stated on Tuesday, quoting info given by the Ministry of Economic Development.



Based on the statement, a sum of 87 firms transferred to SARs on the Russky as well as Oktyabrsky islands in the first six months of this year – up from 34 firms in the same time span in 2022 as more than throughout the entire of last year. Some 62 global firms are now listed in the Russky Island SAR alone, with entire possessions of nearly 5 trillion rubles (USD51 billion).



Throughout the first eight months of the year, some 45 firms settled their redomiciling events – a procedure by which a Russian firms formerly listed overseas transferred its bureaus back to Russia. This is almost three times the figure that was redomiciled in the last four years. Some 80 percent of the companies transferred back home from Cyprus as well as 13 percent from the British Virgin Islands.



