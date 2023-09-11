Russian shelling killed foreign Aid workers in Eastern Ukraine, others injured

(MENAFN) In eastern Ukraine, a tragic incident occurred on Sunday as Russian shelling reportedly struck a van carrying foreign aid workers. The van was part of a team of four individuals affiliated with a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization known as Road to Relief. Their mission primarily involves evacuating wounded individuals from frontline areas. Tragically, the four volunteers found themselves trapped inside the van when it was struck by shells, causing it to flip over and catch fire. This devastating incident transpired near the town of Chasiv Yar.



The organization, Road to Relief, subsequently confirmed the heartbreaking news on their Instagram page. They disclosed that one of their team members, Anthony Ihnat from Canada, lost his life in the attack. Additionally, two other volunteers, German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr, sustained serious injuries as a result of the shelling.



This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which continues to exact a heavy toll on both local residents and those providing humanitarian assistance. The tragic loss of an aid worker underscores the risks and challenges faced by those involved in humanitarian efforts in conflict zones.

