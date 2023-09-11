North Korean leader reveals train journey to Russia raises diplomatic speculation

(MENAFN) On Monday, a South Korean official revealed that a special North Korean train, believed to be carrying the country's leader Kim Jong-un, had reportedly departed for Russia. This development has garnered attention and speculation, as it potentially signifies significant diplomatic or political activity involving North Korea.



The unnamed South Korean official shared this information, stating, "The intelligence authorities believe the train presumed to be carrying Kim Jong-un is moving to Vladivostok." Vladivostok, a city in Russia's Far East, has been a location of interest in past diplomatic engagements involving North Korea. The details surrounding the purpose of this train journey or any specific diplomatic agenda remain undisclosed at this time.



It is worth noting that neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially commented on this reported train journey. This lack of official confirmation adds an air of uncertainty to the situation, leaving room for further speculation and anticipation regarding the purpose and outcome of Kim Jong-un's potential visit to Russia.

