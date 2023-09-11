Pallet Racking System Market Surging To Usd 14.1 Billion By 2027 With A Strong 7.4% Cagr, According To Tmr

The logistics sector is expected to grow at around 10-15% in the forthcoming years, largely due to growth in retail, E-commerce, and manufacturing sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.