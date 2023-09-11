Aerospace Filter Market Is Growing At A Cagr Of 7.5% By 2032 X Herald

The aircraft filters market demand increased from 2016 to 2021 at an excellent 4% value CAGR, reaching US$ 1,297.79 Million. The COVID-19 epidemic had an impact on the market for aerospace filters, but the travel and tourist sector has increased that demand. The majority of people have shown a rising preference for flying. As a result, there have been more commercial flights produced, which has increased demand for aerospace filters.

Due to the many advantages filters offer, the aviation industry is investing in them. Additionally, the market for aerospace filters is evolving as a result of aircraft modernisation and a rising demand for military aircraft. The market is also anticipated to increase as a result of research into making aerospace filters for varitypes of aircraft.

Modernization of Aircraft boosting growth of Aerospace Filters

The range of standard filter assemblies that are part of the aerospace filtration solutions must adhere to specific industry standards. The primary force behind the aerospace filters market is the rise in investments made to improve the quality of aircraft and offer new opportunities to industry participants. The expansion of the worldwide aerospace filters market during the forecast period is supported by an increase in aircraft modernizations along with an increase in aircraft fleets.

The system may be contaminated by substances that cause odours, allergies, volatile organic compounds, and other particulates. In order to treat both the recirculated air and the outside air (bleed air), air purification systems are installed. This could be hazardto the crew's and passengers' health. Effective filters for screening the dangerparticles are placed inside the aeroplane to prevent this.

In terms of end use, military aviation filters are anticipated to hold more than 48% of the market in 2022. raised defence spending in both developed and developing nations, including the U.S., China, India, and Russia, has raised demand for military aircraft.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



During the projection period of 2022–2032, the engine air intake filter market will account for roughly 18% of the total value opportunity.

Military aviation is anticipated to account for more than 48% of the market by end user in 2022.

During the projected year, Asia Pacific is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.1 Bn.

During the projected period, Europe is anticipated to hold a 45% market share for aerospace filters. Until 2032, Germany, Austria, and France will grow at a combined CAGR of 28%.

Key Segments Profiled in the Aerospace Filters Industry Survey



By Product :



Cabin Air Filters



Avionics Filters



Hydraulic Filters



Engine Air Intake Filters



Fuel Filters



Oil & Lube Filters

Others

By Filter Media :



Fiberglass



Metal Mesh



Pleated Paper

Others (Polymers, Fibers)

By Aircraft :



Narrow Body Aircraft



Wide Body Aircraft



Regional Body Aircraft



Turboprop

Rotary Wing

By End Use :



Commercial Aviation



Business Aviation

Military Aviation

By Sales Channel :



OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APEJ



Japan Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the aerospace filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mott Corporation, Pall Corporation, Porvair Plc, Swift Filters, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company and Woodward, Inc.



Amphenol Corporation's aerospace filter connectors are designed to match the requirement of different aviation industry. Thus, the company is designing and customizing aerospace filters for military and commercial aircraft Freudenberg & Co. KG, another key player in the aerospace filters market is focusing on using resistant materials to produce aerospace filters that help in filtering out dirt from the internal and external space of the aircraft.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aerospace filters market, presenting historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Cabin Air Filters, Avionics Filters, Hydraulic Filters, Engine Air Intake Filters, Fuel Filters, Oil & Lube Filters, Others), by Filter Media (Fiberglass, Metal Mesh, Pleated Paper, Others (Polymers, Fibers), by Aircraft (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Body Aircraft, Turboprop, Rotary Wing), by End Use (Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation, Military Aviation) by Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) across three major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa)

