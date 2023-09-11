Automotive Towbar Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 3.6% By 2031 X Herald

Sales in the market are being driven by an increase in demand for cutting-edge and lightweight automotive components. Sales of lightweight and electronic vehicles are anticipated to increase as a result of strict laws relating to carbon emissions. Vehicle weight reduction greatly increases fuel efficiency and lowers pollution.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The International Energy Agency reports that global sales of electric vehicles hit US$ 2.1 million in 2019. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that this tendency will persist. Automotive towbars are comprised of plastics, including polycarbonate, and as a result, have a high thermal strength and are lightweight. Over the projected period, these elements are anticipated to boost sales of car towbars.

Further, growing demand in the U.S., Spain, Switzerland, Germany, and the U.K. is anticipated to create growth opportunities for players. These countries have a robust automotive market, along with the presence of leading manufacturers, which is expected to facilitate the expansion of the automotive towbar market.

“Growing demand for lightweight automotive components in luxury passenger vehicles is expected to propel sales in the market. Besides this, growing trend of recreational driving is resulting in high demand for rentals and caravans, which is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:



Based on product, sales of retractable towbars are expected to account for 2/5th of the total market share.

Demand in the luxury passenger cars segment is poised to grow at a 3% CAGR through 2031.

The U.S. is expected to account for nearly 80% of the North America market share over the forecast period.

Sales in the U.K. automotive towbar market are projected to increase at a 4% CAGR through 2031. Germany automotive towbar market is expected to grow by 1.3x in value over the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:



Growing emphasis on safety features in sports utility vehicles (SUVs) is expected to boost sales in the market. Expansion of distribution networks through online channels is anticipated to augment the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global automotive towbar market are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their distribution networks and expand their production facilities. Besides this, players are investing in research and development to diversify their product portfolios.

For instance, in June 2021, DexKo Global Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Brink International, a company specializing in automotive towbar solutions. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the DexKo range to include designed towing and transport solutions.

Key Players in the Automotive Towbar Market Include:



Brink Group B.V

Bosal International N.V

Westfalia-Automotive GmbH

PCT Automotive Ltd.

GDW N.V

Tow-Trust Towbars

Pulliam Enterprises Inc.

Horizon Global Curt Manufacturing LLC

More Valuable Insights on the Automotive Towbar Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the automotive towbar market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global automotive towbar market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type:



Retractable Automotive Towbars

Detachable Automotive Towbars

Fixed Automotive Towbars Automotive Towing Brackets & Ball Plates

Sales Channel:



OEM Automotive Towbar Sales

OES Automotive Towbar Sales IAM Automotive Towbar Sales

Vehicle:



Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Regions:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





Key Questions Covered in Automotive Towbar Market Report



The report offers insight into the automotive towbar market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for automotive towbar market between 2021 and 2031.

Automotive towbar market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry. Automotive towbar market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: