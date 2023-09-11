Moscow confirms North Korea president Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia

(MENAFN) Moscow on Monday confirmed that North Korean president Kim Jong-un is ready to pay a trip to Russia "in the coming days."



"At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Chairman of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-un, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days," a Kremlin report declared.



The reports occur days following the White House alleged that private discussions among Russia as well as North Korea to provide the Kremlin with munitions for its conflict effort in Ukraine are "actively advancing." Last week a US-based news agency declared that Kim will take a trip by rail to the Russian Far East town of Vladivostok to talk about a potential arms agreement.



Previously on Monday, an anonymous South Korean spokesperson informed Seoul-based news agency that a special North Korean train “believed to be carrying” Kim has left to Russia.



Sharp security steps were set up surrounding a train station in Vladivostok on Monday following South Korean representatives alleged Kim was "believed" to be traveling to Russia.

