Sudan's military chief visits Eritrea to improve bilateral ties amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) Sudan's top military official and the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commenced an official visit to Eritrea on Monday. This visit holds significant diplomatic importance as it marks a move to strengthen relations between the two neighboring nations.



Accompanied by Sudan's Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq and Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, who leads the Sudanese intelligence service, al-Burhan's visit is primarily focused on discussions with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. The agenda for these talks, as stated in a Sovereignty Council statement, revolves around enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation between Sudan and Eritrea.



This diplomatic trip to Eritrea marks al-Burhan's fourth foreign visit since the outbreak of a conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April. Earlier, he had traveled to Egypt, South Sudan, and Qatar as part of efforts to seek regional support and address the ongoing crisis in Sudan.



The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese armed forces, which erupted in April, has had devastating consequences. According to United Nations figures, thousands of lives have been lost, and more than 7 million people have been displaced, particularly in areas such as Khartoum and Darfur state. This visit to Eritrea signifies Sudan's continued pursuit of diplomatic avenues to address the conflict and seek potential solutions with regional partners.

