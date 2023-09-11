New Delhi's transformation for G-20 Summit conceals unwanted realities

(MENAFN) The Indian capital, New Delhi, has undergone a significant transformation as it prepares to host the Group of 20 G-20 summit, set to commence on Saturday. The city has witnessed a substantial facelift, with roads and buildings receiving thorough cleaning and fresh coats of paint. Thousands of plants now adorn thoroughfares, while tunnels showcase vibrant new murals. Sidewalks are immaculate, and streetlights gleam brightly, presenting a glossy and multimillion-dollar makeover for a city that is often ranked among the world's most polluted.



The extensive beautification efforts undertaken for the G-20 summit leave no room for cost-cutting. The message is clear: India is eager for the world to witness it at its very best. The city's striking transformation aims to project an image of vibrancy, cleanliness, and modernity to the global leaders gathering for the summit.



However, beneath this gleaming facade lies another dimension to New Delhi's makeover. Along the route to the G-20 venue, prominent hoardings and towering green walls can be spotted, many adorned with posters featuring a smiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These elements are also integral to the beautification project, but their purpose is distinct: they are designed to ensure that world leaders do not encounter what India wishes to keep hidden.

