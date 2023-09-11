Colorado Nil Store Officially Opens For Colorado Athletes

Part of the NIL Store network, the Colorado NIL Store is every fan's one-stop-shop to support their favorite Buffalo athletes and place industry-leading payments directly into their pockets.

All merchandise on the Colorado NIL Store is officially licensed by Colorado University Boulder.

This is just the start. The Colorado NIL Store team will create unique core products and custom merch drops, while also adding jersey options at a later date.

Each student-athletes' locker room includes a collection of core products which feature personalized names and numbers for applicable athletes.

In addition to Colorado, the NIL Store network of schools includes Illinois , Indiana , Purdue , Penn State , LSU , Nebraska , Maryland , Michigan State , Duke , Virginia Tech , Syracuse , UConn , Rutgers , Iowa State , Florida State , Northwestern and more, with many more stores currently under construction.

ABOUT CAMINK AND THE NIL STORE

Backed by Mark Cuban, CamInk expanded into the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) space in 2021 and launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for student-athletes and schools. The NIL Store operates with the firm belief that every student-athlete has an opportunity to capitalize on their NIL. CamInk was founded in 1947 on the camof the University of Illinois and was reimagined in 2015 with an office in downtown Chicago and a production facility in Urbana, Il where the company handles all of its own production and fulfillment.

