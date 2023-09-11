Elevate Industrial Iot Monitoring And Control Capability With Flowfinity Fast Track Io

Flowfinity IoT Solutions

The speed, scalability, and integration potential of Flowfinity's natively compatible no-code software and IoT hardware empowers organizations to unlock value through operational efficiency, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance. Fast Track IO is a new feature within the Flowfinity M1 Controller that greatly increases sampling frequency to allow for more precise control of high-speed physical processes.

Industrial

IoT is revolutionizing digital transformation as

IT leaders tasked with process improvement are increasingly deploying IoT solutions for 24/7 asset monitoring and situational awareness in industries including manufacturing, utilities, and agribusiness.

Yet even though

88% of process improvers recently surveyed believe that

IoT expertise is 'critical' to their success, many projects either fail to advance beyond proof-of-concept or encounter deployment hurdles. Challenges still persist when it comes to performance, scalability, and the ability to integrate with existing equipment and systems.

That's why

Flowfinity has been focused on addressing these challenges by helping process improvers ensure successful deployments and adoption.

"After consulting with our clients, we identified some key problems that process improvers face when deploying and scaling IoT for automated machine data collection," said Larry Wilson, Vice President of Flowfinity.

"In use cases requiring high frequency sensor readings, there just weren't

PLCs capable of sub-millisecond accuracy. Now you can deploy Flowfinity controllers with Fast Track IO so you can scale essentially without limit by retrofitting your existing equipment with this technology. Plus, it's compatible with our Streams data management service which is optimized to rapidly ingest millions of IoT sensor data records with a highly efficient storage structure so historical data is available for interactive visualization and analysis."

If you need to have precise tracking, timing, and coordination of any movement-related processes you can achieve this by connecting the relevant sensors directly to your Flowfinity M1 controller. Fast Track IO then allows you to measure this sensor activity with sub-millisecond accuracy and react to sensor inputs via discrete outputs with a near-instantaneresponse time.

It's this incredibly fast performance that sets

Flowfinity solutions apart from existing IoT controllers that simply don't have the accuracy needed to automate corrective responses for fast moving machinery in time to save materials and prevent downtime if they detect operations outside of optimal thresholds.

To provide the scalability you need

Flowfinity also offers Streams, a cutting-edge database optimized for high volume sensor data to process and store hundreds of millions of records using substantially less space than traditional relational storage models, which means your solutions are almost infinitely scalable to grow with your business.

It can be very expensive to re-tool facilities with 'smart' machinery, that's why Flowfinity M1 Controllers allow you to retrofit existing equipment with hardware and software that's natively

compatible from end-to-end out of the box to save cost. All while integrating seamlessly with your core IT systems and legacy Operational Technology (OT).

Deploy quickly and know you have the flexibility to future-proof your organization as needs evolve because with Flowfinity there is no need to write and maintain custom code.

If you're striving to elevate your organizations process management and real-time situational awareness capabilities at scale, with the ability retrofit existing equipment and integrate with core systems,

Flowfinity IoT solutions featuring Fast Track IO are ideal.

About

Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code development platform used by people closest to their real-work business processes to create, automate, and integrate custom applications independently. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered business analysts and IT professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflow automations without committing the resources required to write and maintain code.

Our powerful toolset combines a web-based app editor, central SQL database, advanced mobile data collection, process automation, interactive dashboards, reliable system integration and IoT data streaming and storage capability. For more information about Fast Track IO, please visit:

