Ice Dazzle Unveils Two Pristine Collections, Reimagining The Future Of Ethical Luxury

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Dazzle, a pioneering brand in the ethical jewelry market, today announced the launch of its two dazzling collections: the SynthaLuxTM

Moissanite line, which sets a new standard for shine, and the VVXTM

Lab Diamond line, which mirrors the optical and molecular properties of mined diamonds through a world-renowned process. This announcement marks Ice Dazzle's dedication to creating a shining presence in the North American lab-grown jewelry market.

"Download the high resolution image at https://www.icedazzle.com/cdn/shop/files/Ice_Dazzle_Official_Brand_Logo.png?crop=center&height=151&v=1682278453&width=270"

"Download the high-resolution image at https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0603/6812/6148/files/Ice_Dazzle_Cutting_Edge_Lab_Grown_Diamond_Jewelry_2.jpg?v=1694202408"

"Our collections are a testament to the power of innovation and a love for our planet," said Eshan Ravuri, Ice Dazzle's visionary founder. "By harnessing the same forces that create diamonds in nature, our lab diamonds are indistinguishable from mined diamonds, encompassing only the most desirable characteristics. We aim to provide an alternative that is not only luxuribut also ethical and sustainable."

Ice Dazzle's Moissanite line pushes the boundaries of brilliance, while the Lab Diamond line is a result of meticulscientific processes that replicate the creation of diamonds in nature. Both collections are a testament to Ice Dazzle's commitment to offering affordable, ethical alternatives without compromising on luxury.

With the increasing demand for sustainable and ethical alternatives in the jewelry market, Ice Dazzle plans to leverage its innovative offerings to establish itself as a prominent brand. The company's strategy includes influencer partnerships and virtual events to educate consumers and differentiate Ice Dazzle in the competitive market.

"We are excited to make our mark in the lab grown diamond industry," said Ravuri. "Our goal is to provide unparalleled luxury without compromising on ethics.

Ravuri added, "Our goal is to revolutionize the jewelry industry by showcasing that luxury and sustainability can coexist. As we continue to innovate and grow, we look forward to creating a dazzling future for ethical luxury."

About Ice Dazzle

Ice Dazzle is a forward-thinking brand committed to revolutionizing the jewelry industry with its sustainable, ethical, and luxurilab-grown diamonds. Driven by innovation, Ice Dazzle offers collections that are not only stunning but also kind to our planet. Ice Dazzle believes in providing an alternative that redefines luxury, focusing on ethical practices, sustainability, and affordability.

For more information, please visit or follow Ice Dazzle on Facebook and Instagram @icedazzle.

Press Contact:

Eshan Ravuri

Chief Strategist

[email protected]

(770) 324-6596

SOURCE Ice Dazzle