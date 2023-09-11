Applied Digital Announces Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced its participation in the 7th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference and the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference. The company is also hosting a site tour at its North Dakota facilities.
7 th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference
The 7th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference is being held on September 14th at The Yale Club in New York, NY. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.
North Dakota Site Tour
Applied Digital management will host investors at their 180MW Ellendale and 100MW Jamestown facilities in North Dakota on September 14th. Investors interested in attending the invitation-only event can inquire via email to APLD's investor relations team for further details.
Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference
The Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference is being held virtually on September 19th. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Applied Digital's investor relations team .
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at . Followon Twitter at @APLDdigital.
Investor Relations Contacts
Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
Media Contact
Josh Lamont or Brenlyn Motlagh
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 899-3135
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107046115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.