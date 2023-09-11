Abacus Life Appoints Christopher Romaine As General Counsel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbaLife, Inc. (“Abacus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies, policy originator and alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced that Christopher Romaine has been appointed as General Counsel and will advise and serve on the Company's executive leadership team.
